Distil (DIS) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Score of -1.29

News coverage about Distil (LON:DIS) has been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Distil earned a daily sentiment score of -1.29 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON:DIS opened at GBX 1.98 ($0.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 million and a P/E ratio of 19.75. Distil has a 12 month low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Distil plc, through its subsidiaries, markets and sells spirits and wines. The company operates under various brands, including RedLeg Spiced Rum, Blackwoods Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Limited Edition Vintage Gin, Blackwood's Vodka, Blavod Original Black Vodka, Diva Vodka, and Jago's Vanilla Cream Liqueur in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Spain, Australia, and Russia.

