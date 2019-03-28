Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,199 Shares of BHP Group PLC (BBL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,228 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $57,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 338,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 693.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,358 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 594,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,605,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,579 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 19,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of BBL opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $48.22.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.48%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-sells-1199-shares-of-bhp-group-plc-bbl.html.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.