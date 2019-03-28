Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.42% of Choice Hotels International worth $57,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sapphire Star Partners LP increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $76.62 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 108.64% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price objective on Choice Hotels International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $498,185.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,027.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $610,562.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-lowers-stake-in-choice-hotels-international-inc-chh.html.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.