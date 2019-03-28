Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 406,974 Shares of Target Co. (TGT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,488,895 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,974 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Target were worth $296,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5,697.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,484,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,165,298 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,474,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $923,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,590,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $310,033,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,222,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,856,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Target by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,304,536 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,306,000 after buying an additional 880,424 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Target from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Target in a report on Monday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $60.15 and a 1-year high of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. Target had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Target’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials, including beauty products, personal and baby care products, cleaning products, paper products, and pet supplies; food and beverage products, such as dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverage, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, and produce products; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes.

