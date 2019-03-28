Diagnos (ADK) Shares Down 14.3%

Shares of Diagnos Inc (CVE:ADK) traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 2,942,753 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 856,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $6.39 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30.

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based interpretation services primarily in Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, and the United States. It offers image analysis services through Computer Assisted Retinal Analysis, a software tool that assists health specialists in the detection of diabetic retinopathy.

