Diageo (DGE) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their top pick rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report released on Monday. The firm currently has a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 3,200 ($41.81).

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,215 ($42.01) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,690 ($35.15) target price on shares of Diageo and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,040 ($39.72).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,099 ($40.49) on Monday. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,345.50 ($30.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,143.50 ($41.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98.

Diageo (LON:DGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). On average, research analysts anticipate that Diageo will post 13579.9995156123 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.10 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,061 ($40.00) per share, with a total value of £8,264.70 ($10,799.29). Also, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total transaction of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Insiders have bought 3,151 shares of company stock valued at $11,812,769 in the last three months.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

