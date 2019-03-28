DEW Market Cap Tops $9.40 Million (DEW)

DEW (CURRENCY:DEW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. One DEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0910 or 0.00002234 BTC on popular exchanges including OTCBTC and BigONE. DEW has a market capitalization of $9.40 million and $0.00 worth of DEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEW has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DEW alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00414080 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024890 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.93 or 0.01597097 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00229024 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006135 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00001243 BTC.

DEW Token Profile

DEW’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,244,553 tokens. DEW’s official Twitter account is @DewFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEW is www.dew.one

Buying and Selling DEW

DEW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEW should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.