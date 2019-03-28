Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (FRA:DWNI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.00 ($53.48).

A number of research firms have commented on DWNI. Nord/LB set a €43.93 ($51.08) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €43.60 ($50.70) on Thursday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

