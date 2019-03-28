Deutsche Wohnen (DWNI) Given a €49.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) has been assigned a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DWNI. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a €44.20 ($51.40) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.00 ($53.48).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €43.94 ($51.09) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($44.29).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units, as well as operates 51 nursing home facilities with approximately 6,700 beds.

