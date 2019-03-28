Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF)

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 3.22. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.74.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.12%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

