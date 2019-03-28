Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Denali Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with neurodegenerative disease, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and others. Denali Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,880. Denali Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.11.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.90. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $125.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $356,210.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $152,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,284. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 207.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 7,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

