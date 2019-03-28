Delphi Management Inc. MA Sells 2,669 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.77 and a 1-year high of $74.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Vertical Group raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.26 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.16.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $513,409.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Rouse sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $160,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/delphi-management-inc-ma-sells-2669-shares-of-tyson-foods-inc-tsn.html.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.