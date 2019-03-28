Delphi Management Inc. MA Purchases Shares of 38,328 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 38,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts makes up about 1.6% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WH. AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $8,891,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $801,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,619,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 762.9% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,625 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Nicola Rossi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $1,336,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $66.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.92 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 8.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Oppenheimer set a $69.00 target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $72.00 price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.29.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

