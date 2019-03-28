Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Major Shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund Buys 150,000 Shares

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 150,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $964,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Armistice Capital Master Fund also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 319,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $2,079,880.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Armistice Capital Master Fund purchased 571,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $4,145,460.00.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 52,000 shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.19 per share, for a total transaction of $425,880.00.

Shares of DFRG opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $214.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.82.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $123.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 552.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,744,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,823 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,795,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 51.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,176,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 55.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,512,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 537,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 49.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,484,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 493,456 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Del Frisco's Grille, Barcelona Wine Bar, and bartaco brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops, fresh seafood, tapas, street food, and wines and cocktails.

