Debitum (DEB) One Day Volume Tops $7,197.00

Debitum (CURRENCY:DEB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Debitum token can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Debitum has a total market cap of $665,791.00 and $7,197.00 worth of Debitum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Debitum has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Debitum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00412648 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024848 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.58 or 0.01587965 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00228996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006317 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Debitum Profile

Debitum’s launch date was October 26th, 2017. Debitum’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,645,716 tokens. The official website for Debitum is debitum.network . The Reddit community for Debitum is /r/DebitumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Debitum’s official Twitter account is @DebitumNetwork . The official message board for Debitum is blog.debitum.network

Debitum Token Trading

Debitum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Debitum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Debitum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Debitum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Debitum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Debitum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.