Datarius Credit (DTRC) Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Datarius Credit (CURRENCY:DTRC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Datarius Credit token can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Exrates. Over the last seven days, Datarius Credit has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $125,519.00 and $1.48 million worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Datarius Credit alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007576 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00412795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024812 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.01591877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00228976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005762 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

Datarius Credit’s launch date was November 28th, 2017. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,756,071 tokens. Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io

Datarius Credit Token Trading

Datarius Credit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datarius Credit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datarius Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datarius Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.