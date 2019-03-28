DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (DSEEY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of DSEEY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.94. DAIWA SEC GRP I/S has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $6.56.

DAIWA SEC GRP I/S Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset management, and Investment. It provides services, such as brokerage, trading, underwriting, strategic advice, product development, and structured finance.

