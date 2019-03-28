DA Davidson Increases MKS Instruments (MKSI) Price Target to $105.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MKSI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $89.10 on Tuesday. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $460.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $31,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

