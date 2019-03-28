D. R. Horton (DHI) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) received a $44.00 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.
NYSE:DHI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,346. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.
In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,666 shares of company stock worth $1,185,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.
About D. R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.
Featured Story: Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.