D. R. Horton (DHI) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Barclays

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) received a $44.00 target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of D. R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of D. R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of D. R. Horton to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $44.00 target price on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

NYSE:DHI traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,535,346. D. R. Horton has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $344,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $361,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,666 shares of company stock worth $1,185,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

