D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,548,000 after purchasing an additional 73,458 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,130,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 657,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after acquiring an additional 145,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

HSII stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $45.28. The company has a market cap of $750.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Heidrick & Struggles International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives.

