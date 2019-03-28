D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires New Stake in IDACORP Inc (IDA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,486 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 387 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Keen sold 4,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $431,644.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tessia Park sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $116,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

IDA stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.91. IDACORP Inc has a 52 week low of $84.82 and a 52 week high of $102.44.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The coal producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $311.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.43 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

