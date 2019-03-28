D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 306,648 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (ROIC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 239.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 434,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,648 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.38% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,898,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,992,000 after acquiring an additional 573,022 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 16,527,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,568,000 after purchasing an additional 192,287 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $47,532,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,951,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

ROIC stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $75.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.197 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2018, ROIC owned 91 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.5 million square feet.

