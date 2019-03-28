Cypress Capital Group Purchases New Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CF Industries by 29.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,172,000 after purchasing an additional 502,919 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,325,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,161,000 after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,585,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,409,000 after purchasing an additional 757,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF opened at $40.20 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.70 and a 52-week high of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.30). CF Industries had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

CF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on CF Industries from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. The company operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate.

