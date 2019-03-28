Cypress Capital Group Purchases 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,995.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $1,752.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,201.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $16.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

