Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Has $275,000 Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX decreased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Lee Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 26,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 44,855 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 125,941 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 22,681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.84.

In other news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $30,039.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,727.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $37,090.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,363.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,139,949 shares of company stock valued at $43,297,922 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCSA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $40.52. The firm has a market cap of $184.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

