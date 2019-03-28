CWM Advisors LLC Increases Position in Prologis Inc (PLD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.5% of CWM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,130,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,393,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,260,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,708,000 after buying an additional 218,411 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $71.59 on Thursday. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Prologis had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $679.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 69.97%.

In other Prologis news, Director Philip L. Hawkins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,650.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 14,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,010,051.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,280,418.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,126 shares of company stock worth $8,895,929. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

