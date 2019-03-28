CWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,695,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,954,000 after purchasing an additional 714,473 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in American Electric Power by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,681,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,518 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $3,381,000. 73.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 price target on American Electric Power and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.79.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.17.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/cwm-advisors-llc-increases-holdings-in-american-electric-power-company-inc-aep.html.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.