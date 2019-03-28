CWM Advisors LLC Has $660,000 Stake in Harris Co. (HRS)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harris Co. (NYSE:HRS) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harris were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harris by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,424,000 after buying an additional 59,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Harris by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,236,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Harris by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,301,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,222,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Harris by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,757,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harris by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 706,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,035,000 after buying an additional 82,223 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $6,346,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,229.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Harris in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Harris from $170.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRS opened at $158.91 on Thursday. Harris Co. has a 52-week low of $123.24 and a 52-week high of $175.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Harris had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Harris’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harris Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

About Harris

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

