CryptopiaFeeShares Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00 (CEFS)

CryptopiaFeeShares (CURRENCY:CEFS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Over the last week, CryptopiaFeeShares has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptopiaFeeShares token can currently be purchased for approximately $202.93 or 0.05492540 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptopiaFeeShares has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,599.00 worth of CryptopiaFeeShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00414369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024808 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.61 or 0.01587233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228984 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006655 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00001221 BTC.

About CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares’ genesis date was February 10th, 2017. CryptopiaFeeShares’ total supply is 6,300 tokens. CryptopiaFeeShares’ official Twitter account is @Cryptopia_NZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptopiaFeeShares

CryptopiaFeeShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptopiaFeeShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptopiaFeeShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptopiaFeeShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

