Cryptonex (CNX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.50 Million

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00028443 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Cryptonex. During the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Cryptonex has a total market capitalization of $64.50 million and $7.75 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00413509 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.01596552 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00228867 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001256 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org

Cryptonex Coin Trading

Cryptonex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptonex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

