Crowdvilla Ownership Price Tops $0.0191 on Major Exchanges (CRV)

Crowdvilla Ownership (CURRENCY:CRV) traded 76.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Crowdvilla Ownership token can currently be purchased for about $0.0191 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub and Instant Bitex. Crowdvilla Ownership has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of Crowdvilla Ownership was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crowdvilla Ownership has traded down 30.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $733.17 or 0.18029398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00058550 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Crowdvilla Ownership

Crowdvilla Ownership (CRYPTO:CRV) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2018. Crowdvilla Ownership’s total supply is 745,940,000 tokens. Crowdvilla Ownership’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ . The Reddit community for Crowdvilla Ownership is /r/Crowdvilla and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crowdvilla Ownership is www.crowdvilla.io

Buying and Selling Crowdvilla Ownership

Crowdvilla Ownership can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Coinhub. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowdvilla Ownership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowdvilla Ownership should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowdvilla Ownership using one of the exchanges listed above.

