Cronos Group (CRON) Given a $30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $30.00 target price by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital downgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.
CRON stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,447,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,702,350. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.
