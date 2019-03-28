Cronos Group (CRON) Given a $30.00 Price Target at CIBC

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been given a $30.00 target price by equities research analysts at CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRON. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cronos Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.43 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight Capital downgraded Cronos Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

CRON stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 13,447,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,702,350. Cronos Group has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $25.10. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -235.50.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 120.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

