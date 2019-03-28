Critical Review: FFW (FFWC) & Carver Bancorp (CARV)

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) and Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Get FFW alerts:

FFW pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Carver Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

FFW has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carver Bancorp has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FFW and Carver Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FFW $18.48 million 2.68 $4.80 million N/A N/A Carver Bancorp $38.72 million 0.44 $5.35 million N/A N/A

Carver Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than FFW.

Profitability

This table compares FFW and Carver Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FFW 23.67% N/A N/A Carver Bancorp 8.33% 68.80% 0.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FFW and Carver Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FFW 0 0 0 0 N/A Carver Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of FFW shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Carver Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Carver Bancorp beats FFW on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FFW Company Profile

FFW Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Crossroads Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, statement accounts, Christmas club accounts, and health savings accounts; and overdraft protection accounts. The company also provides home equity, auto, RV, boat, motorcycle, and personal loans; mortgage loans; commercial real estate, agricultural, and small business administration loans; equipment financing and leasing products; and revolving lines of credit and standby letters of credit. It also provides personal and business credit cards; insurance products, such as auto, home and property, business, life and health, and specialty insurance; and investment products and securities, as well as mobile and online banking services. As of November 28, 2018, the company operated through its main office in Wabash; and five Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, South Whitley, Syracuse, and Peru. FFW Corporation was founded in 1920 and is based in Wabash, Indiana.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential, multifamily real estate, and commercial real estate lending products, as well as construction, business, and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers other consumer and commercial banking products and services, including debit card, online banking, online bill pay, and telephone banking, as well as check cashing, wire transfer, bill payment, reloadable prepaid card, and money order services. The company operates through one administrative office, nine branches, and three ATM locations. Carver Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for FFW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.