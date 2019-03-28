Media coverage about Canyon Copper (CVE:CNC) has trended negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canyon Copper earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Canyon Copper has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.05.

Get Canyon Copper alerts:

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Canyon Copper (CNC) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/critical-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-impact-canyon-copper-cnc-share-price.html.

About Canyon Copper

Canyon Copper Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, and volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, as well as platinum group elements. The company holds interests in the Munro Warden property located in Ontario, Canada; Bootleg Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; Samuels Lake property located in Ontario, Canada; New York Canyon project located in Nevada, the United States; and Moonlight property located in California, the United States.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.