Critical Contrast: Farfetch (FTCH) and Its Rivals

Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) is one of 126 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Farfetch to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Farfetch and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Farfetch
|0
|1
|9
|0
|2.90
|Farfetch Competitors
|1044
|4584
|8258
|359
|2.56
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Farfetch and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Farfetch
|$602.38 million
|-$155.57 million
|-46.20
|Farfetch Competitors
|$2.75 billion
|$435.06 million
|12.19
Farfetch’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Farfetch. Farfetch is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
42.0% of Farfetch shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Farfetch and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Farfetch
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Farfetch Competitors
|3.24%
|2.91%
|2.04%
Summary
Farfetch peers beat Farfetch on 10 of the 12 factors compared.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
