Critical Analysis: Verra Mobility (VRRM) and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (HYAC)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A (NASDAQ:HYAC) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.4% of HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Verra Mobility and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 1 0 3.00 HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A 0 0 2 0 3.00

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A is more favorable than Verra Mobility.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $370.15 million 1.43 -$58.40 million N/A N/A HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A N/A $400,000.00 N/A N/A

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Verra Mobility.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility N/A -73.67% -9.12% HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A N/A 7.94% 0.12%

Volatility and Risk

Verra Mobility has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A beats Verra Mobility on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. /New/ engages in the development of transportation solutions. It focuses on safety camera enforcement, safety and data analysis, parking solutions, rental fleet toll management, and red light enforcement. The company is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

HAYMAKER ACQUIS/SH CL A Company Profile

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

