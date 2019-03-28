Critical Analysis: BioNano Genomics (BNGO) versus Its Rivals

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ: BNGO) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Analytical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare BioNano Genomics to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioNano Genomics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BioNano Genomics $12.00 million -$18.50 million -1.61 BioNano Genomics Competitors $1.14 billion $146.23 million 13.01

BioNano Genomics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BioNano Genomics. BioNano Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioNano Genomics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioNano Genomics 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioNano Genomics Competitors 162 857 1225 64 2.52

BioNano Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.16%. As a group, “Analytical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 0.02%. Given BioNano Genomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe BioNano Genomics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.4% of BioNano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of shares of all “Analytical instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioNano Genomics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioNano Genomics N/A N/A N/A BioNano Genomics Competitors -235.98% -26.73% -12.21%

Summary

BioNano Genomics beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics. Its Saphyr system comprises an instrument, chip consumables, reagents, and a suite of data analysis tools. The company's Bionano prep kits and labeling kits provide the critical reagents and protocols needed to extract and label high molecular weight DNA for use with the Saphyr system; and data solutions offering includes a suite of hardware and software for end-to-end experiment management, algorithms for assembling genome maps, and algorithms and databases for bioinformatics processing. It sells its instruments and consumables for research use applications primarily to laboratories associated with academic and governmental research institutions, as well as to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and contract research companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Bionano Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

