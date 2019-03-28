Crest Nicholson (CRST) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) rose 7.3% on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from GBX 460 to GBX 510. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 378.80 ($4.95). Approximately 421,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).

CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price (down previously from GBX 475 ($6.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 408.25 ($5.33).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $947.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.66.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/28/crest-nicholson-crst-stock-price-up-7-3-on-analyst-upgrade.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a GBX 21.80 ($0.28) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.03%. This is an increase from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $11.20. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.60%.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.