Crest Nicholson (CRST) Stock Price Up 7.3% on Analyst Upgrade

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) rose 7.3% on Tuesday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from GBX 460 to GBX 510. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crest Nicholson traded as high as GBX 387 ($5.06) and last traded at GBX 378.80 ($4.95). Approximately 421,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353 ($4.61).
CRST has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price (down previously from GBX 475 ($6.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 408.25 ($5.33).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $947.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.66.
Crest Nicholson Company Profile (LON:CRST)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
