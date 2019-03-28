Crest Nicholson (CRST) Rating Increased to Hold at Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 305 ($3.99). Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CRST. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 365 ($4.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.48) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crest Nicholson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 408.25 ($5.33).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

CRST stock opened at GBX 368.80 ($4.82) on Tuesday. Crest Nicholson has a 1-year low of GBX 275 ($3.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 512 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.01 million and a PE ratio of 6.66.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.