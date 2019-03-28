Credit Suisse Group Trims easyJet (EZJ) Target Price to GBX 1,571

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,409.14 ($18.41).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,140.50 ($14.90) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

