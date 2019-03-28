Credit Suisse Group Trims easyJet (EZJ) Target Price to GBX 1,571

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,683 ($21.99) to GBX 1,571 ($20.53) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,485 ($19.40) target price on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, January 28th. HSBC set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,409.14 ($18.41).

EZJ opened at GBX 1,140.50 ($14.90) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,808.50 ($23.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

