Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.
Voya Financial stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Voya Financial news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $660,280.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,199.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
