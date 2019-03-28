Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Voya Financial (VOYA)

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $66.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Voya Financial stock opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.46. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $55.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Chetlur S. Ragavan sold 13,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total value of $660,280.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,199.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

