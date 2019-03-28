Credit Opportunity Master Msd Purchases 6,000 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Director Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 6,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $16,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Credit Opportunity Master Msd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 9,888 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $28,279.68.

On Friday, March 8th, Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 15,392 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $44,636.80.

On Thursday, December 27th, Credit Opportunity Master Msd purchased 46,798 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $138,990.06.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Independence Contract Drilling Inc has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $211.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 253.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 16,939 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Capital One Financial cut Independence Contract Drilling from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

