Covington Capital Management Has $3.54 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Covington Capital Management reduced its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,141 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 155,941 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,146 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 1,069,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 471,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $56.91 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, January 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.95.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

