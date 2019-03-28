Covestro (1COV) Earns Neutral Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Societe Generale set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.00 ($69.77).

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €48.07 ($55.90) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.08. Covestro has a twelve month low of €41.42 ($48.16) and a twelve month high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

