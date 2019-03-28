Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Insider Mark Riggs Sells 1,106 Shares

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,159.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Riggs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Riggs sold 452 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $43,477.88.

On Monday, February 25th, Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $88,923.88.

On Thursday, January 24th, Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $70,280.10.

On Friday, January 18th, Mark Riggs sold 2,565 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $192,375.00.

On Monday, January 7th, Mark Riggs sold 644 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $43.89 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.06 and a beta of 1.87.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Sunday, January 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 41,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $19,200,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,855,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,616,000 after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 243,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,249 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based spend management platform. The company's platform connects organization with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, and expense management modules that form its transactional engine and capture a company's spend; and offers supporting modules, including sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and inventory management.

