Counterparty Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.41 Million (XCP)

Counterparty (CURRENCY:XCP) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Counterparty has a total market capitalization of $5.41 million and approximately $11,250.00 worth of Counterparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Counterparty coin can currently be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00050910 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Zaif and Poloniex. Over the last week, Counterparty has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $170.10 or 0.04184197 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00011117 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.66 or 0.01516232 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00017503 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003742 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000656 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000246 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Counterparty Coin Profile

Counterparty (XCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 2nd, 2014. Counterparty’s total supply is 2,615,701 coins. Counterparty’s official Twitter account is @CounterpartyXCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Counterparty is counterparty.io . The official message board for Counterparty is counterpartytalk.org . The Reddit community for Counterparty is /r/counterparty_xcp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Counterparty

Counterparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Poloniex and Zaif. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counterparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counterparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counterparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

