CoStar Group (CSGP) & SPAR Group (SGRP) Head-To-Head Analysis

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) and SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CoStar Group has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPAR Group has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CoStar Group and SPAR Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoStar Group 1 0 7 0 2.75 SPAR Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoStar Group presently has a consensus price target of $464.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.99%. Given CoStar Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CoStar Group is more favorable than SPAR Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoStar Group and SPAR Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoStar Group $1.19 billion 14.06 $238.33 million $7.40 62.12 SPAR Group $181.38 million 0.07 -$920,000.00 N/A N/A

CoStar Group has higher revenue and earnings than SPAR Group.

Profitability

This table compares CoStar Group and SPAR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoStar Group 20.00% 9.30% 8.47% SPAR Group -1.03% 4.21% 1.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of CoStar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of SPAR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of CoStar Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.2% of SPAR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CoStar Group beats SPAR Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc. provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, and maintains lease data; CoStar Lease Analysis, a workflow tool; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; CoStar Private Sale Network, which provides clients with custom-designed and branded Websites; and CoStar and CoStar Go CoStar mobile apps. In addition, the company offers CoStar Real Estate Manager, a real estate and asset management, and lease accounting software solution; CoStar Risk Analytics, a commercial real estate risk management tool; CoStar Brokerage Applications; CoStar Investment Analysis Request, a business intelligence software solution; and CoStar Investment Analysis Portfolio Maximizer, a real estate portfolio management software solution. Further, it provides apartment marketing sites, including Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, and Cozy.co; LoopNet Premium Lister and LoopNet Power Listings for commercial real estate professionals; LoopLink, an online real estate marketing and database services suite; Listing Manager, an online listing tool; Realla, a commercial property listings and data management platform; LandsofAmerica, LandAndFarm, and LandWatch online marketplaces for rural land for sale; and BizBuySell and BizQuest online marketplaces for operating businesses for sale. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the company's project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; pharmacies; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, convenience, specialty, electronic, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

