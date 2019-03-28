Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.48. Corporate Office Properties Trust also reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $138.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.94 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.52. The stock had a trading volume of 207,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,073. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.73%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $107,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 276,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,206 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $25,012.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,950.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,932,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,938,000 after acquiring an additional 388,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 209,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

