Corning Incorporated (GLW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.86.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,710,429. Corning has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $7,543,508.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,625.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 602.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 79,218 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 108.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 19.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corning by 211.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

