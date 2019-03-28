Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (CVRS) Short Interest Up 5.0% in March

Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,478,084 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the February 28th total of 12,833,085 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,409,019 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Corindus Vascular Robotics news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 2,899,391 shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,159.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis A. Cannon purchased 573,798 shares of Corindus Vascular Robotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $791,841.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVRS. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Corindus Vascular Robotics by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,728 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 77,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Corindus Vascular Robotics during the 4th quarter worth $325,000.

CVRS stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. Corindus Vascular Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.54.

Corindus Vascular Robotics (NYSEAMERICAN:CVRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million.

About Corindus Vascular Robotics

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells robotic-assisted precision vascular systems for use in interventional vascular procedures in the United States and internationally. The company offers CorPath system, a medical device with robotic-assisted precision for radial, coronary, and peripheral procedures.

